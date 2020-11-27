Internet users are already visiting the Utah Monolith

“Take a magnet in case there is a secret door!” This was one of many recommendations that former US Army infantry officer David Surber received when he announced that he was on his way to see the mysterious Utah monolith for himself, 48 hours after Reddit user Tim Slane found it. it through Google Earth.

“I decided to go first because I was attracted by the fact that the object had been there for five years, hidden in nature,” Surber told the BBC. He drove six hours into the night, despite the Utah Department of Public Security (DPS) warning that “the monolith is in a very remote area and if individuals try to visit the area, there is a significant possibility that they will get lost and need rescue.”

He didn’t get lost and apparently he doesn’t need a ransom – if that happens, he’ll be joined by other onlookers, who are appearing in packs to take photos, make videos and post everything on social networks.

The third question about the Utah monolith (“Where is it?”) Has already been answered, but the first two are not: who took it there and why? The answer came easily: it would be a work by the minimalist artist John McCracken, whose work used planks and columns.

Gallerist David Zwirner said categorically that the monolith was “definitely” a work by McCracken, but shortly afterwards his spokesman said the strange object would be a “tribute” to the artist, who died in 2011.

The bets fell on Petecia Le Fawnhawk, who installs sculptures in unknown places, always in the desert – but she has already denied the feat to the digital magazine Artnet.

“If someone – and I presume to be an artist – put that monolith in another location, like a public square, it would be much less interesting. It is the landscape itself that is the center of the work,” said British artist Andy Merritt, famous for create public outdoor sculptures.



