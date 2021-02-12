Internet Starlink will arrive in Curitiba this year

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, can arrive in Curitiba from the end of 2021 and already accepts reservations from potential consumers. The news was discovered on Thursday morning (11) by the Tribuna news outlet, which, when searching for the address of its headquarters on the official website, received the following message:

“Starlink is targeting coverage in its area at the end of 2021. The availability of the beta internet (in tests) is limited to potential consumers and orders will be on a first come, first served basis,” said Tesla’s billionaire and CEO company , Elon Musk.

How much does the service cost?

In the United States, the service costs no less than US $ 99. In Brazilian lands, consumers will have to pay the “trifle” of R $ 557, according to the current dollar rate. In case of withdrawal, however, the money is refunded.

However, this will not be the only expense of the consumer, who must purchase the kit shown below, with antenna, tripod and router for US $ 499 (about R $ 2,678 in direct conversion). Therefore, the initial expense with the service would be R $ 3,235.

How to book the Starlink internet

To register, you need to access the company’s website (https://www.starlink.com/), inform e-mail and the address where the internet would be installed, as well as pay the fee of US $ 99, 00 – which, as already informed, will be returned in case of withdrawal.

According to the company, consumers will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis. However, Starlink itself makes it clear that the reservation does not guarantee the provision of the service. In fact, there is not even a prediction as to when internet delivery will begin. Although the novelty is promising, it is worth noting that the ultrafast internet is still in beta and has not yet been approved by Anatel to operate in the country.