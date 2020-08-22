Internet speed record was broken with fiber optic cables

With the development of technology, the required internet speeds have increased substantially. With the widespread use of the Internet, the speed of data transfer has become of great importance. Many universities around the world are after the faster internet. This passion includes the Starlink project, recently founded by Elon Musk. Now, researchers at University College London (UCL) have set an internet speed record.

The tests were carried out with a team of UCL researchers, KDDI Research and Xtera.

New fiber optic cables developed broke internet speed record

With the spread of the Internet, the required speeds have increased substantially. With the new fiber optic cables developed by UCL engineers, a data transfer rate of 178,000,000 megabits per second was achieved. According to UCL’s press release, this speed is enough to download all Netflix movies, series and documentaries in less than a second.

The new internet speed record reached is 5 times higher than the previous record in Japan.

The technology that enables these speeds to be achieved, in short, is that researchers use a much wider wavelength range compared to those typically used in fiber optic cables. The spectrum bandwidth used was specified as 16.8 THz and 4.5 THz. To achieve these speeds, the team developed a new geometric shaping method that they used as an example from constellations. In addition, multiple amplifier technologies have been combined to increase signal strength on the expanded data strips.

Using this newly developed amplifier technology in fiber cables costs much less than existing wiring.



