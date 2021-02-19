Internet: how virtual life interferes with reality

The internet has been occupying people’s lives every day. It has become fundamental for work, aid for education, important for the media and interaction between people from all over the world, and, more recently, it has become decisive in training and social behavior.

But, in addition to online entertainment, what impacts does life shaped by virtual standards bring to real life?

“We live in an era when the characters we assume on social media are more prominent than our true personalities. We are becoming a generation shaped by the internet, in which opinion is more important than being, ”says researcher and doctor in neuroscience and psychology Fabiano de Abreu. “I have been studying for some time how the internet can affect society and the way we conduct our lives through it. I believe that today we live in a society that reveals itself on two sides: what we really are and what we are on the screen ”, he details.

For the specialist, the problem in this dialectic arises when we stop dissociating our true being from the created character. “At that moment when we distance ourselves from who we really are, there is a loss of reason, and we no longer have control over our own” I “, a very common behavior in narcissistic personality disorder (NPT)”, he warns.

Abreu also explains that narcissism, since it is already “installed in the human mind”, has full space to proliferate in society, making it increasingly superficial.

“We are wasting our own existence by not giving due importance to the passage of time. We are failing to produce something for ourselves, for society and spending time exhibiting an unreal image of what we are not and probably never will be ”, he adds.

Finally, the researcher says that this behavior has become a kind of “vicious cycle” that, in the long run, can be extremely harmful.

“An almost inconsistent competition, in an unreal world, in which the characters themselves let themselves be judged by themselves, in order to create an image that, for them, is more relevant than that of themselves. Because of this, they believe it is necessary to transmit a character, that is, a “farce” to others ”, he concludes.

