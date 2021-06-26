Internet Explorer will not be in Windows 11. During a period when you were using the Windows 10 operating system, you may have kept Internet Explorer, the old version of Microsoft Edge and the new Chromium supported Edge together on your system at the same time. This trio of internet browsers was a perfect example of Microsoft’s struggle with the web over the past decade. But now Internet Explorer is being retired completely from 2022, so it won’t be included in Windows 11 either.

Microsoft announced on Thursday that Internet Explorer will be disabled in Windows 11. This is not a step towards ending support for Internet Explorer, Microsoft has noted that this internet browser will be completely removed from Windows 11. A Microsoft representative, who provided information to The Verge on the subject, said, “The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will not be available on Windows 11. Microsoft Edge is the default browser for Windows 11. made the statement. “The MSHTML engine is included as part of the Windows 11 operating system to power IE mode in Microsoft Edge.”

Internet Explorer will continue to be in the service channel for Windows 10

Nobody expected Internet Explorer to be included in Windows 11 anyway. However, Microsoft has announced that Windows 10’s Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC – Long-Term Servicing Channel) will include Internet Explorer over the next year, although it is scheduled to be removed by consumers on June 15, 2022. In Windows 11, this internet browser will not exist at all, and if you use shortcuts such as iexplore, you will now be directed to Microsoft Edge instead.

For the first time in its more than 20 years of life, Microsoft will not offer Internet Explorer in a new version of Windows. We saw this internet browser for the first time in the Windows 95 OEM Service Release 2.5 version released in 1997. At that time, Microsoft had extensively integrated Internet Explorer into Windows Explorer and other important parts of Windows. This led to a monopoly lawsuit between the US administration and Microsoft, one year after Internet Explorer’s release in October 1997.