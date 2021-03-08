International Women’s Day 2021: women against covid-19

When we complete a year of the covid-19 outbreak on the planet, in addition to the sad mark of more than 2.5 million deaths, other consequences, these socioeconomic ones, may cause irreversible damage in matters of gender equality. What is feared, according to the European Parliament, is that 47 million women will be pushed below the poverty line worldwide.

To raise awareness of the difficulties faced by women during the pandemic, and to seek to prevent any progress already made from being lost, the European Union (EU) parliamentary committee on women’s rights marked this year’s International Women’s Day with an interparliamentary meeting, with the theme “We are strong: Women leading the fight against Covid-19”, held on Thursday (4).

In addition, the International Women’s Day will be marked next Monday (8) by a plenary session in which the fundamental role of women during the crisis of the covid-19 will be highlighted. The meeting will begin with a video message from New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Female predominance in the fight against the covid-19

That women are at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is nothing new for anyone, since they predominate in the health sector. However, many have been relentlessly affected, either because their jobs have disappeared or been reformatted, or because they have to stay at home with their children without school, or because they are victims of domestic violence during lock-downs.

At the inter-parliamentary meeting held on Thursday (4), new forms of psychological and sexual harassment for women were addressed, arising from issues such as: the challenges of teleworking, inequality in the digital divide and the blurring of the lines between professional life and private life.

On March 8, the president of the women’s rights committee, Evelyn Regner, will be live on Facebook at 7 am Brasília time, to answer questions about gender equality and how the pandemic has worsened the situation of women in this country. link.