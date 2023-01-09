The footballer was fired by their club in Sweden after reportedly posting posts in support of Andrew Tate on social media, despite being warned not to do so.

Despite the fact that he has been around for many years, Andrew Tate became known on the Internet in the second half of 2022 due to his misogynistic views, clashes with influential people and generous posts about his lifestyle.

The former kickboxer was blocked on a number of platforms, including TikTok, Twitch and Twitter, because of his statements, and he was also arrested for 30 days by Romanian authorities in connection with the abduction of two girls. This happened after an online clash with climate activist Great Thunberg.

Many Tate fans have taken to social media to support the Briton, and many have distributed a video in which he “predicts” that the “matrix” will make him do something.

Swedish club fired a football player for posts supporting Andrew Tate

It is reported that the Iraqi-Swedish footballer Abbas Mohamad, who played for GAIS in the Swedish first division, posted a story on Instagram in support of Tate with the caption: “Innocent until proven guilty.”

This prompted a statement by the club on New Year’s Eve in which they said it was “completely contrary to the core values of GAIS” and that Mohamad had been warned about his posts.

However, on January 7, the traffic police confirmed that they had severed relations with the defender. “GAIS and recently contracted defender Abbas Mohamad have decided to go their separate ways,” they wrote on their website. “As an employer, the club will not comment on the circumstances.”

After confirming that he had been sacked from the club, some fans noted that the defender posted another Instagram story in which he laughed at the drama.

Naturally, some were happy about his departure from the club, calling it “disrespect”. Others, however, wondered if he should have been fired for his personal posts on social media. Although he was warned.