International 10 breaks record with $ 34 million

The International 10, the DotA 2 world championship, surpassed the historic mark of US $ 34.3 million (R $ 192.5 million) on Wednesday (26).

The Valve tournament breaks the record for the second consecutive year, which previously belonged to The International 9, held in 2019. With the brand, the 2020 World Cup becomes the biggest prize in the history of esports. The value was reached in just over 90 days of sales of the Battle Pass, and the trend is to increase even more, since they only end in September. TI9, in turn, took 110 days to reach the previously historic mark.

Every year, Valve launches a Battle Pass containing in-game rewards such as terrain, personas, rare items for champions and access to new features. This year, the pass is available in Tier 1, 50 and 100 packages, which cost US $ 9.99 (R $ 56.05), US $ 29.35 (R $ 164.69) and US $ 44.99 (R $ 252.44), respectively.

Of the total amount collected, Valve reverts 25% to The International’s award. In terms of curiosity, the only player to reach the maximum pass level – 60,000 – is Saudi Arabia’s crown prince again, Mohammad bin Salman.

Valve has yet to predict when, or even if The International 10 will be played later this year. Suspended because of social distance measures due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), TI10 would take place between 18 and 23 August 2020 at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. In a post made on Twitter last Monday (24), the company regretted not being able to set a new date for the tournament and the next season of the Dota Pro Circuit. Thus, both are suspended indefinitely.

In 2019, The International saw OG Esports win their second consecutive title, after winning Team Liquid’s 3-1 comeback in the grand final. With the victory, Johan “N0tail” Sundstein’s team was the esports team that had the highest revenue in 2019. To give you an idea, just by winning TI9, the team took the biggest slice of US $ 15.6 million (more US $ 87.6 million).



