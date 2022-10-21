Intermediaries Offer David de Gea to “leading” Spanish Clubs

David de Gea may return to Spain if his contract with Manchester United is not renewed after the end of this season.

Since his current contract is only a few months away with the possibility of an extension for another year, the goalkeeper’s future is currently the subject of much speculation.

De Gea joined the club more than 10 years ago and has been number one at Manchester United since his arrival.

Fans will remember his outstanding performances after he got back on his feet a couple of seasons after moving to England.

However, in recent years, his form has deteriorated greatly due to the fact that Red Devils fans want to update the goalkeeper team.

Dean Henderson claimed the glove a couple of seasons ago, but could not displace the Spaniard for a long time.

After Eric ten Haag recently admitted that a decision on the goalkeeper’s future has not yet been made, the 31-year-old seems to have taken matters into his own hands.

Despite the fact that he recently said that he wants to stay at the club for a long time, it seems that he is preparing to return to Spain.

According to Sport Witness, intermediaries are offering De Gea to the “leading and richest clubs” of La Liga ahead of next summer.

The publication reports that the British media claim that the club is trying to find a new goalkeeper, as a result of which De Gea remains in trouble and is ready to look for a new club.

De Gea moved from Atletico Madrid in 2011 after a deal was made between the goalkeeper and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Returning to Atletico Madrid seems logical, since Jan Oblak is associated with a move to United.

However, they are unlikely to be the only club on the list for De Gea to evaluate his options from January.

In conclusion, Sport Witness mentioned that other clubs, such as Sevilla, have also been contacted.

Betis is also an option as their goalkeepers may leave next summer.

However, given that United’s current No. 1 salary demands are unattainable for the Spanish club, such a move seems unlikely.