Interior design of Volkswagen electric SUV ID 4

The worldwide launch of the Volkswagen ID 4 will take place at the end of September. But before that, the German automaker lets us take a look at the interior design of the new electric SUV. The simple and minimalist design we see inside seems to be inspired by Tesla and other electric vehicles on the market and is in no way surprising.

VW did not provide any information about the vehicle’s touchscreens or infotainment system. However, as far as we understand from the pictures, there will be two screens in ID 4. In addition to the trapezoidal screen behind the steering wheel, there will be a horizontal screen in the center. The main screen will have special applications for vehicle settings, radio, battery information, navigation and other functions.

However, VW does not completely install everything on the central screen by removing any physical buttons or controls like Tesla. Below the dashboard, there is a row of keys for functions like climate control, emergency braking and the like. There is also a button panel to the left of the steering wheel.

Lighting arrangement is also one of the most attractive points. VW calls this the “ID.Light system”. This system consists of a light strip placed under the windshield. The color of this strip changes depending on navigation instructions, incoming calls, locked doors and other functions.

VW to increase electric vehicle propagation with ID 4

With ID 4, VW will further expand the sales area of ​​its electric car. The automaker’s first electric vehicle ID 3 is sold only in Europe. ID 4 will also come to North America. ID 4 will be introduced later this month and will be available in Europe and North America later on. VW aims to start production at its factory in Tennessee, USA in 2022.

ID 4 is expected to reach a range of up to 500 kilometers with a fully charged battery. It is also built on VW’s modular electric vehicle platform that also powers other ID vehicles. There will be four-wheel drive and rear-wheel-only versions. A four-wheel drive version will be launched initially. The battery is placed in the middle of the base, lowering the center of gravity and optimizing driving dynamics. The digital cockpit will be managed through touch screens and intuitive voice commands.

ID 4’s output is expected to be smoother than ID 3. Software problems experienced in ID 3 delayed the distribution of these vehicles to customers. This was one of the factors that led former VW CEO Herbert Diess to leave his post last June.



