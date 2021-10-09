Interface change from WhatsApp: Here is the new design!

Whatsapp brought the beta version 2.21.21.6 which recently updated the contact info interface. Here is the new look of the episode…

The WhatsApp developer team continues to add new features to the platform. Recently, a new update has come to the popular instant messaging application. The innovation that came to the Android operating system was introduced to users with the beta version 2.21.21.6.

In the past weeks, it has been revealed that instant messaging service developers are working on an interface dedicated to group information. At this point, it was said that the changes were not finalized and did not reach a stable version. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging service plans to introduce the same changes in the contact information section.

WhatsApp wants to expand feature with contact info field

The new interface offered by WhatsApp is quite similar to the one introduced in the 2.21.13.10 beta. The option brought by the application first appeared to users as company information. Now, the renewed design of the interface also includes contact information. At this point, it turns out that the instant messaging application wants to expand the system.



Photo: WABetaInfo

It is not known when this feature, which is offered by the popular messaging application in beta, will come to the stable version yet. No statement was made by the company in this regard.

What do you think about the contact information interface coming to the instant messaging application? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!