Interesting sales forecast for iPhone 12 models!

With days left for the iPhone 12 launch, there is still some evidence and analysis about the models. The iPhone 12 series, which is expected to consist of four models, will be introduced on Tuesday. However, it turns out that analysts are already pondering which model will see the most sales. But which of the iPhone 12 models will see the most sales?

Which iPhone 12 model will reach the highest percentage of sales?

While these shared insights are estimates, it’s worth remembering that Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most trusted Apple analysts, made the forecast. In his analysis, Kuo calculated how much share the four iPhone models will receive over the iPhone 12 sales.

Accordingly, Kuo does not think that the iPhone 12 Mini series will be the best-selling model, contrary to what most people think. The analyst thinks that this model will not be in demand due to the small screen size despite its low price.

According to the analyst, the iPhone 12 will be the highest sales figure among the iPhone 12 models. The model, which will be much more affordable than the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max prices, will also have a good 6.1 inch screen size. Again, the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to appear with the same screen size.

In terms of sales shares, Ming-Chi Kuo estimated a high shipment share of 20 percent for other iPhone 12 models and 40 percent for the iPhone 12. As you know, smartphone companies are shipping the most demanding models to the market. The analyst also believes that 5G technology will not have an impact on iPhone 12 sales.

According to Kuo, the estimate of 80 million shipments for the sales of the previously released iPhone 12 models is not realistic. The analyst thinks that sales for iPhone 12 models will lag behind last year due to the coronavirus outbreak. What do you think, which iPhone 12 model will sell more? We are waiting your comments.



