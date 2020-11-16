Interesting ransomware attack is on the world agenda!

For several years, ransomware attacks targeting government agencies and large companies are using a new method. Cencosud, one of the largest retail companies in the South American region, faced an unprecedented attack. As seen in the video shared on Twitter, the next generation ransomware targets printers.

Next-generation ransomware targets printers

Ransomware, which caused companies such as Renault and Honda to stop production, started to be seen frequently in the health sector after the coronavirus.

Ransomware spreading by taking advantage of operating system vulnerabilities demands a certain amount of money from users by encrypting critical files and information in the system. Some ransomware developers destroy critical information when the deadline expires, while others prefer to negotiate with users.

After attacks on companies in the South American region, Cencosud, one of the largest retail companies in the region, fell victim to ransomware affecting printers. In the video shared on Twitter, it is seen that the explanation text of the ransomware is automatically printed. In the statement made, it was stated that some stores in Argentina and Chile were affected by this attack.

El #ransomware que le pegó a Cencosud es #Egregor. La ransom note empezó a salir en las impresoras de varios locales de Argentina y Chile pic.twitter.com/k1Ps4IDUyq — Irlenys (@Irlenys) November 15, 2020



