Interesting Images of Google Pixel 5 Revealed

A design image claimed to belong to Google Pixel 5 has emerged. This image was quite interesting.

Google announced the Pixel 4a model last month. After this model, it was claimed that the Pixel 5 model will arrive on October 15th. Leaked information about phones gives a lot of information about what kind of model we should expect.

Pixel 4a will also come with a version that supports 5G connections. The release of this model will allegedly take place in November. The first design of the Pixel 5a, which will be released before that, has appeared.

Interesting design from Google

It was stated that Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will be similar. In the new visual, there is a very strange design. The back of the phone is split in the middle. In a sense, we are faced with a visual similar to the first Pixel designs.

According to the sources, although this smartphone is a Pixel 5, when we look closer, a 3.5 mm headphone jack is seen on the top of the phone. According to previous reports, Pixel 5 will not have a headphone jack. So the model may actually belong to Pixel 4a 5G.

Another interesting feature of this phone is that the power button is white. We saw this design pattern on Google Pixel 4a. The lower part of the design appears to be a glass-like structure.

Google Pixel 4a features

Whether this design is real is unknown. Google may possibly switch to a more traditional, more conventional design instead of this design.

The announced features of Google Pixel 4a were as follows:

Screen: 5.8 Inch, Full HD +

Internal Storage: 128 GB.

Memory (RAM): 6 GB.

Battery Capacity: 3140 mAh.

CPU Frequency: 2.2 GHz.

Camera: 12.2 MP

Fast Charge: 18 W

Inputs: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack



