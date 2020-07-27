Interesting forecast for PlayStation 5 sales

Various rumors began to spread about PlayStation 5 sales. Sony’s next-generation game console will compete with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console. Who will be ahead in this competition?

PlayStation 5 sales can make a big leap

Shaking hands with Taiwanese suppliers for the processor of this console, Sony has to meet their expectations in order to continue its partnership with these companies. The Japanese firm, which works with TSMC, ASE Technology and Siliconeware Precision Industries, has a lot of pressure on it.

Taiwanese suppliers think this console will sell between 120 million units and 170 million units. These three companies, which have given Sony 5 years on this subject, hope to witness a rapid increase in the sales of PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation 4, which went on sale in November 013, has been able to sell 110 million pieces so far. The life of a console is usually 5 to 7 years. From this point of view, we see that PlayStation 4 has reached this level in 7 years.

If we recall the features of PlayStation 5, it has an AMD Zen 2 processor. This processor has 8 cores and these cores run at 3.5 GHz.

Featuring 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, PlayStation 5 includes 825GB of internal storage. Taiwanese companies think PlayStation 5 will be 2 times more successful than Xbox Series X in terms of sales figures.



