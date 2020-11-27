Interesting development for future technology! E-leather

Electronic leather or e-leather technology with its abbreviated name has started to appear especially in the field of medicine in recent years. However, this technology is still in development and is already grappling with some problems. However, a new research may provide important opportunities for electronic leather to be the technology of the future.

Electronic leather becomes more flexible and durable

There are two problems for e-leather devices currently used. These skins either cause damage to the circuits because they are too flexible, or they do not stretch enough because they use more durable circuits. This is the biggest obstacle to the use of electronic leather in wearable technology devices, at least for now.

However, Yichen Cai and his team from King Abdullah University seem to have developed a new electronic skin. This new device comes with a hydrogel layer reinforced with strong and flexible silica nanoparticles. Titanium carbide MXene is used for the sensing layer of the skin, and this enables a much more durable e-skin structure.

As the hydrogel consists of 70 percent water, it becomes more compatible with human skin. This new flexible structure is able to maintain its structure even after expanding up to 28 times in experiments.

In trials, this new discovery, which continued to work well even after 5,000 deformations, was restored in about a quarter of a second after each trial.

The prototype e-skin has interesting features such as detecting objects from a distance of 20 centimeters, responding to stimuli in less than a tenth of a second, and being able to distinguish between handwriting when used as a pressure sensor.

Electronic leather, which provides new possibilities in terms of wearable technology, seems to have overcome the durability problems with this new research. Do you think e-leather based devices, which are seen as the technology of the future, can replace the smart clock? We are waiting your comments.



