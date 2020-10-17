Interesting development about The Elder Scrolls 6!

An interesting statement was made about The Elder Scrolls 6, which Bethesda is developing. After Microsoft acquired ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, the rights of games owned by all companies have been transferred to Microsoft. Kotaku posed questions to Phil Spencer with this advantage he gained.

The Elder Scrolls 6 may be exclusive for Xbox

In his interview, Kotaku asked Phil Spencer, vice president of Microsoft games, about Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax, and id software. The most important thing directed at Spencer is “If you don’t sell Elder Scrolls 6 on PlayStation, is it possible to make up for a $ 7.5 billion investment?” Spencer quickly answered “Yes” to his question.

Spencer hastily added, “The reason we buy these companies is not to make the upcoming games exclusive to our platform.” No matter how much we do not have such an idea and plan, the companies they bought may have an idea to make their games exclusive to Xbox and PC. After all, they have many games to sell consoles and will make good use of this opportunity.



