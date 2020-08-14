Interesting Concept to Draw Attention to Social Distance

A Japanese horror house owner came up with the horror car concept to keep an eye on social distance due to coronavirus. In the new concept, while the participants are locked in a car, the players in the organization do not touch the participants in any way.

The coronavirus caused the entertainment industry to spend the March-May period, which is one of the most active periods, with almost zero activity. Naturally, nobody wanted to go to entertainment venues in this period when the term social distance was frequently used. In addition, many countries and regions have even banned the opening of entertainment venues.

Kenta Iwana, 25, who owns a horror house, is one of the producers who remained “unemployed” during that period. However, as normalization steps started to be taken around the world, Iwana made a quick return to the entertainment industry with an interesting idea. Knowing that social distancing is not easy to maintain in the horror house concept, Iwana came up with the horror car idea instead.

The horror car has a very different concept from the horror houses we are used to. Participants stay still inside the vehicle rather than wandering around a house, and the vehicle is surrounded by killer zombies. While there is a narrator on the in-car speaker, blood-drenched zombies make an effort to get inside from all over the vehicle.

According to Kenta Iwana, the horror car is a more terrifying concept than the horror house for many. Because the participants cannot do anything but sit in the car and wish that the zombies could not reach them. In addition, since the car is an environment where sound can be controlled more easily, music, narration and tension can be controlled more easily.

Since the participants are inside the car and the zombies are always outside, the social distance is not violated in any way. Kenta Iwana also states that the horror car concept is an interesting experience for the organizing team, as the participants are stationary and can see them up close as they wrap around the car.



