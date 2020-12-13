Interesting claim for Xiaomi Mi 11 introduction date!

The new flagship Xiaomi Mi 11, which Mi fans are eagerly awaiting, seems to come across earlier than expected if its features are not detailed yet. In fact, January was marked for the introduction date of the model, which is expected to be introduced in February.

This sharing made by Digital Chat Station, famous for its leaks, on the Weibo platform seems to be true. However, we may not have to wait until January. So when will the Xiaomi Mi 11 series be introduced?

Has the Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date been announced? Tip from Nigeria!

The sharing from Xiaomi Nigeria Twitter account is the kind that will delight many Mi fans. A post was made for Mi 11, which is expected to be one of the first smartphone models to use Snapdragon 888, marking the next week. It is a matter of curiosity whether the Mi 11 Pro, which is expected to be the other member of the Mi 11 series, will appear on this date.

According to this share, the Xiaomi Mi 11 may appear three days later, on Wednesday, December 16th. Although a black phone silhouette with an unidentified model appears in the post: “Something strong is coming, it’s time for T Mi fans” and the last three days phrase in the image was interpreted as the flagship will be introduced soon.

3days to go 🥳

Something powerful is coming your way!

T time is around the corner Mi Fans 😋🤩🥳#PowerYourCreativity#InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/SeJcklGdb7 — Xiaomi Nigeria (@XiaomiNigeria) December 13, 2020

It is a matter of curiosity why this sharing is made through a Nigerian account. Estimates are that Xiaomi, who wants to get stronger in the African market, comes up with a different marketing strategy.

Xiaomi Mi 11 features are not yet clear. However, according to the information leaked so far, it will appear with an AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. This screen is expected to be larger than 6 inches.

On the processor side, the future with Snapdragon 888 is certain, Mi 11 can come with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB storage option. On the camera side, it is expected to come with a 108 Megapixel main camera and a 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera installation.

On the front camera side, 20 Megapixel resolution is among the claimed features. Do you think the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 series introduction date could be real? We are waiting your comments.



