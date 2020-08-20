Interesting claim for the Oppo Reno 5 Pro processor!

The Chinese company seems to have started to roll up its sleeves for the 5th version of the Oppo Reno series, which it appeared with the fourth generation in a short time. It looks like it will welcome the market with the new Snapdragon 860 Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Pro Plus that came out last week.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro coming with Snapdragon 860?

We are faced with a new member of the 800 series, which Qualcomm uses in its high-end processor family naming. Although there is not enough information about the processor yet, the 860 seems to be a more affordable and high-performance processor for mid-range phones.

It was revealed in the news published last week that Oppo made a great effort to be the first brand to use the 860 series. The Snapdragon 860 will be used as the Reno 5 Pro and Pro Plus processor, and it was leaked by Really Asen Jun, a Weibo user.

The 775G, which is a higher version of the Snapdragon 765G, will be used as the Reno 5 processor. The processor was expected to be announced in June. However, it has not yet been officially announced and its features have not yet been revealed.

The Reno series, which appeared only in 2019, got the fourth version in a year. Regarding the fifth version, there is no detail that emerged outside of the processor. With the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Plus processor 860, smartphones are expected to be more advantageous in the market in terms of price performance.



