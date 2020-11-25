Interest in iPhone 12 Pro exceeds expectations

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst known for his accurate analysis and insight on Apple products, evaluated the sales performance of the devices Apple recently launched. According to Kuo’s report; iPhone 12 Pro, MacBooks with M1 processors and the new iPad Air have received more attention than anticipated.

First of all, the iPhone 12 models seem to have received a different interest than expected. Interest in iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max is higher than expected; It is stated that the interest in iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is below the projected. In general, it is stated that iPhone 12 sales are strong and this momentum can be carried to the first quarter of 2021.

It is stated that the interest in the new iPad Air is higher than anticipated. Kuo says iPad sales will remain strong in 2021. Apple is expected to launch an iPad with miniLED display in 2021 and offer 5G support at least on Pro models.

It is stated that sales of Apple’s new smart watches Apple Watch Series 6 and SE are also at a good level. It is stated that the new design and improved health functions are effective in this. According to Kuo, new MacBooks with M1 processors have also received higher than expected interest.



