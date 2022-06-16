Interceptor Cast & Character Guide

Attention! Contains SPOILERS for Interceptor.

The action movie “Interceptor” from Netflix 2022 features stellar, and sometimes unexpected performers. Elsa Pataky’s car, co-written with Matthew Reilly, is a dizzying ride revolving around nuclear missiles and terrorism. However, some of his most eye-catching moments actually happen thanks to his illustrious cast.

Following in the footsteps of other Netflix action movies like “Evacuation,” “The Interceptor” sees Captain J.J. played by Elsa Pataky. Collins is trying to prevent a terrorist group from taking control of a remote interceptor missile launch site in the Pacific Ocean. Their goal, using stolen Russian missiles, is to destroy 16 American targets. Collins and a small squad of operatives are involved in a cat-and-mouse operation to thwart the terrorists before armageddon breaks out on the mainland.

In addition to Captain Collins of Pataki, The interceptor boasts performances by the likes of Luke Bracey and Aaron Glenane from Snowpiercer. In addition, the film features an unexpected cameo from Pataki’s real-life husband and Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth, who is also the executive producer of the project. Here’s a complete guide to the cast and characters of the Netflix interceptor.

Elsa Pataky as Captain J.J. Collins

The main character of the film, Captain Pataki Collins, was transferred to the base after completing a major sexual harassment case. Having brought charges against his superiors, Collins is transferred to the Interceptor platform as punishment from the military. In addition to “The Interceptor,” Pataki, 45, is probably best known as Elena Neves in the Fast and Furious franchise, as well as for her roles in “Snakes on a Plane” and “Jallo.”

Luke Bracey — Alexander Kessel

Captain Collins is opposed by former intelligence officer and mastermind of the operation Alexander Kessel, played by Luke Bracey. Determined to take revenge on America, Kessel plans to launch a nuclear strike on at least 16 targets, while preventing the national missile defense network from operating. In addition to the role of the villain Kessel, Bracey starred in such films as the remake of “On the Crest of a Wave” and “For Reasons of Conscience.”

Aaron Glenane — Beaver Baker

Originally considered part of the base’s defense team, Aaron Glenane’s Baker soon turns out to be the terrorists’ inner mole. However, despite his best efforts, Baker does not live to see Kessel’s plan ultimately fail after Captain Collins achieves his end with a randomly placed barbed wire. In addition to the Netflix movie, Glenane is best known for his role as the Last Australian in the popular Netflix series Snowpiercer.

Mayen Mehta as Corporal Rahul Shah

Like Collins, Shah turns out to be one of the last lines of defense against Kessel’s plot to destroy America. In fact, it plays a crucial role in slowing down the station’s flooding protocol, allowing the interceptors to remain operational before meeting an untimely end at Baker’s hands. New Zealand-Indian actor of South African descent Mayen Mehta has also starred in films such as “Sweet Tooth” and “Power Rangers” by Dino Fury.

Rhys Muldoon as Lieutenant Colonel Clark Marshall

Initially designated an authority figure at the interceptor base, Lieutenant Colonel Clark Marshall is killed as soon as Kessel tries to take control. However, despite his limited role, Muldoon is actually one of the most experienced participants in the interceptor. On account of the 56-year-old actress, the Oscar-nominated film “The Savior”, as well as “Valentine’s Day” and the TV series “Domestic Husbands”.

Actors and supporting characters Interceptor

Chris Hemsworth – Jed: Despite the fact that actor Thor Hemsworth is not listed in the credits, the Interceptor’s cameo as an untidy salesman in an electronics store is instantly recognizable. In addition to the MCU, Hemsworth has had leading roles in films such as Rush and Men in Black: International.

Belinda Jombwe — Ensign Washington: A performer from Sydney, Jombwe has starred in a number of cinematic and television projects, including “Dead Lucky” and “Dive In”.

Marcus Johnson is General Dyson. In addition to his role as the serious General Dyson, Johnson is best known for his roles in the films The Excellent Mr. Dundee and Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

Colin Friels – Frank Collins: Born in Scotland, Friels is best known for a number of roles in the 1990s, including in Sam Raimi’s films Man of Darkness and Dark City.

Zoey Carides — President Wallace: In addition to her role in The Interceptor, Zoey Carides also starred in the mini-series Pacific Ocean, as well as in The Child of Osiris and Little Death.