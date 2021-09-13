Interactive Brokers Announces Launching Crypto Asset Trading Via Paxos

Interactive Brokers announced that it has launched crypto-asset trading through the Paxos Trust Company.

According to the company’s statement, the crypto assets that can be traded will be Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). According to the statement, the fee will be 0.12% depending on the monthly trading volume.

Interactive Brokers CEO noted that his clients and other individual investors are waiting to invest in crypto assets. By partnering with Paxos, the company is paving the way for investing in crypto assets in addition to traditional finance.

The service will currently only be available to customers residing in the US. The company also plans to expand its customer profile in the future.