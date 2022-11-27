Inter Have Announced The Price For Manchester United’s Best Right-Back Denzel Dumfries.

Of the many things that Eric ten Hag has succeeded in since becoming the new manager of Manchester United, one of them is related to the recruitment department.

Given the number of first-team players who left the club in the summer, it was not easy for the Dutchman to negotiate. Six new players have arrived, who have plugged a lot of holes in the squad.

The main drawback of the current squad is the right defender. Diogo Dalot became the undisputed starter under Ten Haga, but Aaron Van Bissaka lost the status of the main player.

RB search United

The Englishman is close to returning to Crystal Palace in January, which means that the reserve right-back has become an absolute necessity for the club.

There are quite a few players associated with the team, and one of them is Denzel Dumfries. He was also a target back in the summer, but the move did not take place.

The right wing-back is currently a target of United, as well as Premier League giants Chelsea and Inter Milan, who may want to sell the Dutch player to balance their reports.

Inter have informed #Chelsea and Manchester United that Denzel Dumfries will be available for €60million next summer. (@Gazzetta_it) — ⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ (@Chels_HQ) November 26, 2022

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter estimates Chelsea and Manchester United at 60 million euros for Denzel Dumfries and can use the proceeds from his sale to buy Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta.

Atalanta’s 19-year-old versatile defender Giorgio Scalvini is valued at 40 million euros, and Inter cannot afford it without selling one of their most valuable assets.

Inter preferably wants to sell the defender, but leave him on loan until the summer and is the main player who can earn the most money from the sale.

Dumfries is close to moving

The 26-year-old joined Inter Milan back in 2021 on a 14 million euro deal with PSV and replaced Ashraf Hakimi, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Since his arrival, Dumfries has scored seven goals and ten assists in 65 matches in all competitions for Nerazzurri, which naturally attracted the interest of many clubs.

At the moment, there is not much to say about his performances at the World Cup. It is important to remember that Louis van Gaal trusts him more than Jurien Timber and Jeremy Frimpong.

Eric ten Hag knows the player well and wants the right-back to compete with Dalot for the starting position. He has already mentioned that the Portuguese is now overworked.