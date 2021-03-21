Intel’s Tiger Lake-H processor features leaked

All feature details of the Tiger Lake-H processor series to be released by Intel for laptops have been leaked. The three 8-core models in the series are accompanied by a 6-core mobile chip duo powered by AMD.

Features of Intel Tiger Lake processors match the rumors

The technical specifications were shared in a tabular form by a Twitter user named HXL. The information matches the rumors that have been raised before. It was stated in the rumors that the three 8-core models will lead the new Tiger Lake processors for laptops. These processors were previously found in 11th generation 4-core processors.

Looking at the table, 8-core Core 19-11980HK processors will use an average of 45 W of power per hour at 2.6GHz. However, this can be increased to 3.3 GHz if the chip is configured to operate at 65 W. While the maximum boost capability is set at 5 GHz, this represents a speed that can be achieved not only in one core but in two cores as seen before. On all 8 cores, the maximum ascent rate was fixed at 4.5 GHz.

The other Core i9 model, the 11900H, has a similar 8-core chip, but will run at slightly slower values. The processor will also lack the option to run at 65 W for high speeds. Its base speed will be 2.5 GHz, while its boost will run at up to 4.9 GHz (with Turbo Boost Max 3.0) over two cores. Assuming that all these features are correct, it is seen that the entire core support for the chip is 4.4 GHz.

On the other hand, these processors are Core i5-11400H and Core i5-11269H, which are 6-core (12-thread) chips that can transfer up to 4.5 GHz and 4.4 GHz, respectively, with a base clock speed of 2.7 GHz and 2.6 GHz. to be backed up by. According to the leak, these i5 CPUs will support DDR-2933 memory and have faster DDR4-3200 support. Also, the higher tier will be reserved for 8-core processors.

Intel cited the second quarter as the release date of these new Tiger Lake models. Therefore, it won’t be necessary to wait a long time to see exactly how the CPUs will perform.