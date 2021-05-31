Intel’s New Tiger Lake Chips Bring 5GHz Speeds To Thin And Light Laptops

Intel introduced the first 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series processors, which enable more powerful laptops, in early May. But Intel is also announcing a pair of new U-series chips at Computex 2021. One is the company’s first 5.0GHz clocked processor for the U-series array of low-voltage chips.

To give more details, Intel is announcing the Core i7-1195G7, the top chip in the U-series range, and the Core i5-1155G7, which also takes the crown of the company’s most powerful Core i5-level chip.

Like the original 11th Gen U-series chips, the new chips operate in the 12W to 28W range. Both new chips feature a quad-core / eight-thread configuration and Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. (The Core i7-1195G7 comes with 96 EU, while the Core i5-1155G7 has 80 EU.)

The Core i7-1195G7 has a base clock speed of 2.9 GHz, but it can achieve a maximum single core speed of 5.0 GHz using Intel’s Turbo Boost Max 3.0 technology. The Core i5-1155G7, on the other hand, has a base clock speed of 2.5 GHz and an increased clock speed of 4.5 GHz. Having 5GHz speeds right out of the box is a fairly recent development for laptop CPUs. Meanwhile, Intel’s first laptop processor to break the 5GHz limit arrived in 2019.

Alongside the new processors, Intel also announced its latest 5G modem solution for laptops. A new M.2 card, called the Intel 5G Solution 5000, has been introduced that device manufacturers can incorporate into their designs. We see that Intel continues its efforts in other areas of the next generation connection standard, by separating the smartphone 5G unit and selling it to Apple.

The new modem is a collaboration between Intel, Mediatek (managing the modem firmware) and Fibocom (producing the modules). This unit will offer sub-6GHz 5G support and integrated eSIM technology. Intel; Acer says Asus and HP will offer laptops later this year combining Intel’s Tiger Lake chips and new 5G Solution 5000 cards.