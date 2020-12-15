Intel’s Core i9-11900K Benchmark Results Revealed

Benchmark results of Intel’s new processor Core i9-11900K have emerged. The results seem to strengthen Intel’s hand in fierce competition with AMD, although it’s too early.

Benchmark results of Intel’s new processor Intel Core i9-11900K, which is one of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to processor, have emerged in Ashes of the Singularity. The results seem to strengthen Intel’s hand in an increasingly heated race with AMD.

Twitter user APISAK (@TUM_APISAK) revealed the benchmark results of Core i9-11900K’s “Crazy 1080p” preset AoTS. The user named Evan Stenger (@TheMalcore) compared the new processor with its equivalent in AMD. The results were the kind that would make Intel’s face smile.

Intel Core i9-11900K benchmark results revealed

As a result of the benchmark test, the Crazy 1080p preset AMD Ryzen 9 5950X processor using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card received 57 FPS. Intel’s Rocket Lake-S Core i9-11900K processor managed to get 63 FPS with the same graphics card and preset.

There was a difference in RAM between the systems where the two processors were tested. Intel’s processor was tested on a system with 32GB of RAM, while AMD’s processor was tested on a system with 16GB of RAM. However, according to the news in Techradar, there is no possibility that this difference has played in the test.

There is also a speed difference between the two processors according to the result of the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark test. Accordingly, Intel Core i9-11900K is 10% faster than AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.

Of course, we have to remind you that this benchmark result should not be perceived as official results. Therefore, it should not be forgotten that this processor of Intel is in the early engineering testing phase and does not reflect the performance of the final product.



