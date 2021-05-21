Intelligence: David Schwimmer Wants To Save The World in Season 2 (Trailer)

Intelligence: Peacock released the official trailer for the 2nd season of Intelligence, a comedy series starring David Schwimmer (Friends) and Nick Mohammed (Lost on Mars). The teaser for the new episodes shows even more hilarious situations among the protagonists as they try to save the world from a new threat.

Check it out below:

Intelligence: what will happen in season 2?

The production follows Jerry Bernstein (Schwimmer), an NSA agent who joins inept computer analyst Joseph (Mohammed) to form a new cyber crime investigation unit at the UK defense agency

In season 2, the team will face an international threat when the Russians acquire a cyber weapon that Jerry helped with the development.

With their own lives at risk, the two partners must find a way to destroy the weapon while dealing with office romances and some disagreements.

The new episodes have some news in the cast, among them Morgana Robinson (Witches Convention), Diane Morgan (As I Was Before You), Vivian Oparah (Young Spirit) and Nick Helm (Loaded).

The series is the creation of Nick Mohammed, who in addition to starring in the comedy, is also the screenwriter and executive producer. In an interview with the Collider website, Schwimmer and Mohammed suggested that, between the new episodes, there will be a Valentine’s Day special and another one about sexual harassment.

The 2nd season of Intelligence will premiere on streaming Peacock on June 17th. In Brazil, the service is not yet available.