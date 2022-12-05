Intel Will Introduce Several New Processor Series at CES, a Line of Workstations and Data Centers Later

What just happened? A well-known source of information about leaf_hobby hardware recently revealed the full release schedule of Intel processors for the beginning of next year. It is reported that in the first quarter, Team Blue will announce a variety of new products, including Raptor Lake mobile processors, non-K SKUs for desktop PCs, new components for workstations and even some processors for Sapphire Rapids data centers.

Intel will begin work at CES 2023, and on January 3, the company intends to hold a keynote presentation to present its entire line of Raptor Lake mobile devices. It is assumed that the Raptor Lake-H and -HX series processors will be presented on the same day, which means that we should also see the first laptops equipped with them at the exhibition. According to the source, the series with a lower TDP should be launched later: Raptor Lake-P is scheduled for January 29, and Raptor Lake-U for the first half of March.

The company also plans to present a new Alder Lake-N series at CES, which, despite the name, should represent completely new processors, not just updates. These should be the first chips using the new Intel Processor brand, and, according to rumors, they will be equipped exclusively with Gracemont-based E-cores (up to eight of them on the flagship model). So, these are likely to be low-cost, low-power mobile models designed for entry-level Windows laptops and Chromebooks.

Raptor Lake-H/HX

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00 Raptor Lake-P

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/1/29 6:00 Raptor Lake-U

発表 2023/1/3 6:00

発売 2023/3/1-3/15 Alder Lake-N

発表発売 2023/1/3 6:00 — TLC (@leaf_hobby) November 30, 2022

At the same event, Intel will also release its Raptor Lake line for non-K desktop PCs with a lower price and locked multipliers. Motherboards on the new H770 and B760 chipsets should also appear. It will be interesting to see if motherboard manufacturers will release models again that allow users to overclock locked processors using the BCLK method.

Intel has already announced that it will finally launch its oft-delayed Sapphire Rapids data center line on January 10, but that may only include Xeon Max models with HBM2E. It is worth noting that this will be the company’s first experience in the field of processors using the design of chiplets (or “tiles”, as Intel likes to call them).

4th Gen Xeon Scalable

発表 2023/2/12-2/18

発売 2023/3 Xeon W-3400

発表 2023/2/12-2/18

発売 2023/4 Xeon W-2400

発表 2023/2/12-2/18

発売 2023/3 13th Gen Core for Consumer, H770, B760

発表発売2023/1/3 6:00 13th Gen Core for Commercial, Workstation

発表発売 2023/3/1-3/23 — TLC (@leaf_hobby) November 30, 2022

According to an insider, Intel may hold another launch event in mid-February, at which it will present non-HBM Xeon variants, as well as a line focused on workstations. It is reported that the latter will be divided into two series. Xeon W-2000 processors will have up to 20 cores, and the Xeon W-3000 line will have up to 56 cores and a TDP of 350 watts.

It is clear that CES will again be a very busy time for hardware manufacturers, as AMD is also expected to introduce new models of processors and GPUs. Meanwhile Nvidia can (re)release Geforce RTX 4070 Ti.