Intel vPro: the best choice for business computers

A very common mistake among users is to believe that the same computer can serve both the home and the corporate purpose at the same time. It is true that many people and companies do not see a distinction between one machine for day-to-day tasks and another for responsibilities related to work, but this is a mistake. A corporate PC should meet a number of requirements different from those found for a home computer.

That’s why Intel has developed and invested for many years on the Intel vPro® platform. This is a way to provide a unique set of cutting edge computer technologies to help companies’ IT departments do more with less.

In this article, Intel invited us to introduce vPro® to our readers and explain what the advantages are for companies that adopt this platform.

Developed with business-centric features, the Intel vPro® platform offers companies what they need to thrive in competitive markets. The focus of this initiative is to focus on the following aspects: stability, performance, security and remote PC management technology.

The Intel vPro® platform provides much more than just the sum of its benefits. More than just a processor, this unique, integrated and validated combination of the latest PC hardware and software technologies makes this initiative a comprehensive PC foundation for your company.

Why choose the Intel vPro® platform?

As we said in the first paragraphs, it is not right to see a home PC as a corporate computer, and there are reasons for this. One is the need for fewer hardware compatibility issues. Business computers need to have tested and homologated components so that they have less hardware upgrades and therefore less problems for users.

Another key aspect is security, as additional hardware features can enhance this point. The issue of remote management also draws attention, as the IT department must constantly manage the computer remotely. And finally, performance needs to meet the needs of employees so that they can do their job properly.

It is exactly at these four points that the Intel vPro® platform works and offers the following advantages



