Intel unveils its new 11th generation notebook processors

Intel announced its new 11th generation processors aimed at notebook computers on Wednesday (2). Altogether, there are nine Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 chips, bringing Thunderbolt 4.0 and Wi-Fi 6, up to three times faster than the previous wireless standard.

According to the brand, components can outperform the competition – that is, AMD – by up to 20% for productivity activities. The processors are available in laptops of various brands, such as Dell, Samsung, Lenovo, Acer, Asus, HP, among others.

The new CPUs also feature an integrated graphics solution Xe with Tiger Lake architecture, which initiates the entry of the brand’s video cards into the market – the dedicated versions arrive only in 2021. In this way, the brand promises to transform even thin, consumer-oriented notebooks. productivity on computers capable of running lighter games.

With fast start-up, computers equipped with the 11th generation chips, should present some interesting improvements for different types of use. The idea is to allow users to use the same machine to work, play games, watch movies and series or even edit videos and images.

The brand guarantees, for example, a quick start-up, in less than 1 second from the opening of the lid, in addition to superior performance. Furthermore, thanks to Intel’s own Xe graphics, laptops would be able to run competitive games, such as PUBG, CS: GO, among others, without any problems.



