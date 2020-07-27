Intel to unveil new details of Xe GPUs In August

Intel has been experiencing serious problems in recent years, increasingly losing space to its main rival, AMD. Faced with multiple delays due to problems in the production line, which have just been repeated with the 7nm process, the Santa Clara giant’s processors no longer have the wide margin of advantage they previously had.

Despite this, the difficulties do not seem to reach the new onslaught of the manufacturer in the field of GPUs, in which the company should debut with its line Xe Graphics. According to a publication already excluded on the official Twitter of Intel graphics solutions, a presentation with new information related to the new video cards should be transmitted, during Hot Chips, a famous symposium dedicated to the semiconductor market.

According to the Hot Chips schedule, Raja Koduri, current head of Intel’s graphics division and famously responsible for the launch of AMD’s Polaris GPUs, is expected to hold a conference at 6 pm (Brasília time) on 17 August, when the news of the Xe Graphics family should be disclosed. On the same day, David Blyther, director of the company’s graphics division, will also discuss details of the Xe architecture.

Intel’s new graphics chips are set to debut in the Tiger Lake-U family, which can be launched at an event scheduled for September 2. Benchmark test leaks reveal that the Santa Clara giant is on the right track, with its new GPU offering performance levels that leave AMD’s Vega solutions behind, even being able to go head-to-head with Nvidia’s GeForce MX350.



