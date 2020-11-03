Intel to pull US chip manufacturing services to Asia

Despite all the efforts that American President Donald Trump has made to strengthen the domestic semiconductor industry, the US may no longer be the world leader in the segment: the downturn may lie in Intel’s decision (to be announced in January) of, in 2021, outsource the production of its most advanced products, delivering it to partners in Asia.

If in the past its labs developed chips that were manufactured only for Intel units around the world, in 2021 the company must abandon this model and transfer cutting-edge production to Asian partners (among them, some of its rivals) to manufacture the most advanced technology chips.

According to VLSI Research analyst Dan Hutcheson, “companies always say they are making a transition. What they discover is that, in fact, they are on a path that has practically no return ”.

The company claims that outsourcing does not mean the closure of its units in the US state of Oregon (including research laboratories in Hillsboro). Today, a third of its production is already outsourced. The problem, according to analysts, is whether Intel will be able to reconcile the production of advanced products abroad with the domestic production of older, less sophisticated components and products.

Bad Times

“Nobody has been able to make this scheme work: it is very expensive to maintain our own factories and, at the same time, outsource the most valuable technology. It’s like having two spouses, ”Hutcheson told The Oregonian.

In the middle of that year, Intel lost, in just one day, $ 40 billion in market value when it announced that the development of its next generation of 7 nanometer chips is a year behind schedule.

This flaw in the schedule added to the similar cases of the 14 nm and 10 nm processors; the stumbling drove investors and customers who no longer trust Intel to deliver new chips on a regular basis – the reason it has become one of the industry leaders.



