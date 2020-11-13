Intel Tiger Lake-H processor revealed for the first time

Intel, which launched its 11th generation Tiger Lake U series mobile processors in September, does not want to lose the mobile market to AMD. However, another company that Intel competes with on the mobile side, apart from AMD, is Apple. Apple, abandoning the U series Intel processors, recently introduced its own Arm-based processor M1. Now, the Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processor has been leaked.

Unlike the U series, the H series includes performance-oriented processors and is mostly used in gaming computers.

Intel Tiger Lake-H mobile processor leaked

Intel, which started producing 10 nm SuperFin in 11th generation Tiger Lake U series mobile processors, will introduce its H series processors with the same production in 2021. The performance-oriented H series is expected to have an 8 core / 16 thread processor at the top. Intel, which can make some improvement in temperature with 10 nm, plans to continue its claim on the mobile side.

Introducing an internal Xe-LG graphics unit, apart from processor power, Intel is also assertive in this part. While U series processors will offer 96 execution units in the internal graphics unit, H series processors will have 32 execution units. Because the main purpose of these processors is to provide an effective performance on the processor side rather than graphics. Leaked processor by @TUM_APISAK in early testing phase.

The mobile processor of the Intel Tiger Lake-H series, which comes with 45W TDP, has 8 cores and 16 threads. In the system where the processor is tested, it is seen that the resolution is 2560 × 1600. Although this processor is a laptop processor, an external monitor was used in the test environment. Instead of a finished laptop, we are faced with a test in the lab. For this reason, we can say that it is quite early to make a performance comparison.

The H series mobile processors are scheduled to be introduced around March next year.



