Intel Tiger Lake: Found with new Core i7 reaching 4.7 GHz

Intel is already preparing to launch its 11th generation of processors, code-named Tiger Lake. The company has already sent invitations to the press for an event to be held on September 2, and is expected to discuss further details of the new chips, as well as its GPUs based on the Xe architecture, later this week, during the Hot Chips technology fair.

Now it looks like one of the first laptops to come equipped with Tiger Lake CPUs has just been leaked, courtesy of the famous leaker @momomo_us on his Twitter account. The HP Pavilion 13, an ultrabook from the American manufacturer of 13 inches, should receive a new version equipped with the Intel Core i7 1165G7, flagship of the next generation of processors from the giant of Santa Clara. The announcement also allows to confirm some interesting details, disclosed today today in a complete leak of the Tiger Lake family.

The processor was listed with a base clock of 2.8GHz and boost of an impressive 4.7GHz, considerably higher speeds when compared to the predecessor Core i7 1065G7. In addition, the chip had 16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, something also mentioned in previous leaks. Given this, we can expect a big performance leap with the arrival of the Tiger Lake line, which can “match or even surpass the TSMC 7nm process” present in Ryzen chips, in the words of Intel.

The new Pavilion 13 also has other robust specifications, including Full HD IPS LCD panel, 512GB SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory for accelerating storage. Your ad has now been taken down, with its official revelation possibly taking place shortly after the launch of 11th generation processors.



