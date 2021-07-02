Intel Starts Testing DG2, Its High-Performance Gaming GPU

Intel: This Wednesday (30), Intel provided an update on its upcoming graphics card aimed at games, the DG2. The announcement took place in an official publication focused on high-performance computing and showed that the model is already in the testing phase with several brand partners.

According to Intel, DG2 entered the sampling process, a stage where models still under development are sent as a reference to partners, with the objective of evaluating their performance and transforming them into marketable products. The news indicates that the GPU is reaching its final stage of production and, consequently, is also closer to release.

The DG2 is expected to be released by the end of this year and should be based on the Intel Xe-HPG architecture, an acronym that corresponds to “High Performance for Games”, in free translation into Portuguese.

Rumors about possible performance

While its actual capability is a mystery, an alleged leak, published by well-known insider Apisak, points out that the GPU’s performance should rival that offered by the RTX 3070.

If confirmed, the results published by Apisak indicate that the DG2 outperforms the GTX 1650 by a margin of 12% and lags behind the RTX 3070 and RX 6700 XT by 5% and 8%, respectively. In any case, the various rumors raise expectations for Intel’s new bet on the GPU market, which should still take some time to have its official specifications revealed.