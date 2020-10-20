Intel sells NAND flash memory unit to SK Hynix

South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix has announced an agreement with Intel for a NAND flash memory unit. Under the agreement, SK Hynix will pay $ 9 billion to Intel. The scope of the agreement includes the NAND SSD unit, NAND component and silicon wafer unit and NAND memory manufacturing facility in Dalian, China.

According to the Tom’s Hardware website, this sale will not affect Intel’s fast Optane SSDs. However, Micron will undertake the production of Optane SSD, a joint product of Intel and Micron.

The agreement in question must be approved by official boards for it to take effect. However, both sides await the completion of the approval process towards the end of next year.

Intel had made another similar sale before the NAND flash memory unit. The company sold the smartphone modem unit to Apple last year. Intel CEO Bob Swan stated that this sale will allow Intel to prioritize its investments in differentiated technologies.



