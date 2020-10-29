Intel Rocket Lake Sounds Like a Rocket

While AMD has occupied the agenda with the new Ryzen 5000, which will arrive on November 5, Intel is not backing down either. The company shared information about Rocket Lake processors, which will be released in the first quarter of 2021.

Although it is the biggest name in the processor market, Intel, which has been struggling with competition recently, is determined not to be in the shadow of the Ryzen 5000 series processors that AMD will release on November 5. This leads the company to make statements about its new processors.

A lot of information has already been revealed about Rocket Lake processors, probably one of the industry’s worst kept secrets. Intel’s new press release does little to confirm most of the previous rumors.

Double digit increase in IPC

Intel’s statements were made to show that, in a sense, it was not behind the competition. It is one of them that the IPC increase in the new processor will be in double digits. AMD was promising a 19% increase in the Ryzen 5000 series. The IPC value is an important criterion for processor comparisons, as it indicates the number of operations a processor core can do per cycle.

In addition, the memory speed of the new processors is updated to DDR4-3200. DDR4-3994 support is included in the current Comet Lake processors. With this increase, the memory requirement of the additional processing capacity created by the IPC increase will also be met.

In the company’s statement, it is striking that the new generation processors will not exceed 8 cores and 16 threads. This is slightly lower than the current Comet Lake processors. Comet Lake’s highest number of processor cores goes up to 10. In other words, the firm will rely on higher number of transactions rather than more cores. The power requirement of the processor will be 125 W TDP (250 W with the upgrade).

Cypress Cove architecture sounds

Intel also clarified a previously pending information with certainty in its release. The new processors will have Cypress Cove architecture. This means that Rocket Lake will be the first processor with this architecture. While Intel announced that this new architecture was developed on Sunny Cove architecture, it also confirmed that it will come with the 12th generation Intel Xe LP graphics engine as in Ice Lake.

The fact that this architecture is not included in Intel’s roadmap raises the idea that we will see a processor with smaller links placed behind an older system and made by the method called back-porting. In addition, the PCIe system in the processor is overhauled and 4 new channels are added. In addition, for the first time, an Intel processor has PCIe 4.0 support.



