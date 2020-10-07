Intel Rocket Lake CPUs to be released by March 31, 2021

Intel has given a sneak peek of 11th generation gaming processors, codenamed Rocket Lake

Intel has just confirmed that its 11th Gen desktop processors, codenamed Rocket Lake, will go into orbit in Q1 2021. That means we’ll get new Intel Gaming CPUs before the end of March to take over. expected from the new AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors to be announced this week.

So yes, the timing of Intel’s announcement, added to the end of a Medium blog post by Intel’s John Bonini, is surely not a coincidence for its post on the eve of a big AMD presentation. Bonini is the director of Intel Client Group Desktop, Workstation and Gaming, and has one of the longest titles in the company.

The advancement at Rocket Lake also signals that it will be the first Intel desktop platform to support PCI Express 4.0 connectivity. While AMD’s RX 5000 series graphics cards and now Nvidia’s RTX 30 series GPUs support PCIe 4.0, it doesn’t really make a huge difference in gaming performance. But having a platform that supports the new tier of storage will be a huge plus for Intel’s next-gen gaming setups.

The blog post is titled: Intel’s Commitment to Gaming and a Sneak Peek of Intel Technology to Come, which is why Bonini specifically refers to Rocket Lake as a chip that will be “another great gaming processor.”

But, aside from announcing the 11th Gen desktop launch window and its PCIe 4.0 support, that’s all the sneak peek says, although I hope we hear more soon. Especially given how much the gaming CPU landscape could be about to change with the launch of the next-gen AMD Zen 3 processors.

What will the Intel Rocket Lake be like?

Intel Rocket Lake will be another 14nm chip, but it is expected to launch with a different CPU core architecture at its heart. Whether it’s a backport of the 10nm Willow Cove or Sunny Cove designs, we’re still not entirely sure, it could even be a hybrid of the two advanced architectures.

But either way, it should guarantee an increase in terms of instructions per clock (IPC) compared to current Comet Lake chips. That could be key, as the new Zen 3-based AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are said to have a much higher IPC than the last-gen Zen 2 processors … and that could mean the red team could surpass Intel’s historic leadership in gaming performance. for the first time in a loooong time.

If you bought the Comet Lake line recently, or had your hopes pinned on acquiring an Intel CPU during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, then Rocket Lake might make you think again. Although it must be said that the Z490 motherboard platform should be capable of supporting 11th Gen Intel chips, and some even have pseudo PCIe 4.0 support built in as well.

However, this announcement may give you doubts about choosing a Core i9 10900K or Core i7 10700K, even if the upcoming AMD Ryzen 5000 series hadn’t already done so.

An early 2021 launch of the Rocket Lake processors would also tie in with the launch of the 10nm Alder Lake CPUs late next year. Those are potentially more exciting processors, with Intel’s first 32-thread, 16-core chips coming to the desktop with a revolutionary, controversial, and courageous new architectural design.



