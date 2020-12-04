Intel Rocket Lake: Core i9 11900K performance leaking

Quite shaken on the market by rival AMD, which already sells seven times more CPUs, Intel has in the Rocket Lake-S family the hope of fighting on an equal footing for the desktop segment. Announced in early October, the company’s 11th generation will adopt Cypress Cove cores, a mix of Ice Lake and Tiger Lake architectures, in addition to bringing several technologies long awaited by the brand’s users, such as support for PCI-E 4.0.

Still without many details released, the Rocket Lake family has just given us a brief prediction of what we can expect. As leaker Tum Apisak discovered, the flaghsip of the new family of processors, the Intel Core i9 11900K, has already been tested in the benchmark of the game Ashes of the Singularity, famous for leaking several new components, as was the case of the Ryzen 7 5800X.

According to the game’s record, the new Core i9 should in fact reduce its core count, going from 10 to 8, and consequently threads, which drop from 20 to 16. Despite this, the next generation chip has high performance , even though the numbers appear to be an engineering sample, a test-driven unit that still needs to be improved until launch.

The Core i9 11900K is listed with a clock speed of 3.5GHz and has been combined with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, going through the analysis on the Crazy 1080P and Crazy 1440P presets with DirectX 12 as the graphics API. In the first, the chip reached an average of 64.7 FPS, while in the second it managed to reach 62.7 FPS.

The results are very interesting, considering that in some cases Intel’s next launch is only 11% less than the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, which under similar conditions can score an average of 71.9 FPS. Still, it is too early to carry out more in-depth comparisons, as other records show a little more than 40% advantage for the red team’s chip, which is nonetheless impressive considering that Ryzen has 50% more cores.

In any case, it is already possible to see that Cypress Cove cores can at least make Intel’s new solutions a little more competitive, possibly being powerful enough not to be left behind by the Ryzen 5000 family. Scheduled for release in March 2021 , there are high chances that this is only the first of many leaks.



