Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake processors appeared

After AMD introduced the next generation Ryzen 5000 series processors, the competition climbed to the top. Intel’s answers in 2021 are very important for competition. 11th generation processors are expected to be introduced at the beginning of 2021 and 12th generation processors in the second half of the year. The socket will also change with the 12th generation processors. Now, Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake processors are displayed.

Intel will make big changes, especially in 12th generation Alder Lake processors. The biggest performance jump can be seen in this series.

Intel Rocket Lake and Alder Lake processors viewed live

The 11th generation Rocket Lake processors, which were recently approved by the American silicon manufacturer, will go through the 14 nm production process. According to Intel, the flagship i9 processor will come with 8 cores / 16 threads. Rocket Lake processors, the last member of the LGA 1200 socket, will experience a double digit performance increase compared to Comet Lake processors. Rocket Lake processors are expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2021.

Intel Rocket Lake family has Cypress Cove core architecture and Xe graphics unit. In addition, PCIe 4.0 support, which we see in the Ryzen 3000 series, will be provided in processors with more than 20 CPU PCIe lines. The first images for Intel Rocket Lake processors were leaked by Wing Tseung on Facebook. In the top model processor, it can be said that all cores can be overclocked to 5.0 GHz.

The 12th generation Alder Lake processors, which will undergo 10 nm SuperFin production, are expected to come with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support. With Alder Lake processors, it will switch from LGA 1200 socket to LGA 1700 socket. Breaking its stubbornness on the socket side, Intel will offer a socket life of three years with the LGA 1700. Images of Alder Lake processors were leaked by VideoCardz.com. You can see the size difference between 12th generation processors and 10th generation processors in the picture above.



