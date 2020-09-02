Intel renews 11th Gen processor series and logo

Daniel Kucher
Intel announced its 11th Generation processor series. In addition, the company showed its new logo with a new minimalist look for the first time. The new logo is the third in Intel history.

The new and fresh design will replace the previously used logo showing the word Intel in a circle. Intel has been using this logo in various formats since 2006.

The new logo also marks a brand-wide renewal for Intel. The logos of different products, from Intel’s Xeon servers to Optane memory chips, have also been aligned with the new logo.

