Intel releases NUC PC lineup with Tiger Lake chips

Intel today officially unveiled the newest members of its NUC line of small computers, which come equipped with 11th generation Tiger Core U series Intel Core processors. Intel NUC 11 Performance and NUC 11 Pro are compact desktops with dimensions of 4.6 “x 4.4” x 1.5 “, about 12 x 11 x 4 cm.

Formerly known as Panther Canyon and Tiger Canyon, the two new mini PC’s are joining the Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast (formerly Phantom Canyon), which is, for gamers, the most “exciting” option, as it combines a Core i7-1165G7 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, supported by 2 SODIMM slots that can offer up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory.

Intel NUC line details

The Enthusiast also offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, six USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.1a and MiniDisplayPort 1.4 to connect up to four monitors, as well as a headphone jack and SD card reader. Intel has yet to comment on a possible edition with the GeForce RTX 3060.

Although small, the NUC 11 Performance also has many ports: two Thunderbolt, four USB Type-A, Ethernet and two dedicated video outputs. The NUC 11 Pro is a mini-PC aimed at businesses and is available in two sizes. Both support the Thunderbolt 4 standard, which is developed in conjunction with Apple.