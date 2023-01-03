The bell is ringing in favor of cheaper processors, as Intel has begun an announced price hike for its 12th and 13th generation processors.

It seems that even the mighty Intel cannot escape what is happening in the big world. The company’s latest earnings report didn’t look too good, so Intel announced it would raise prices to combat this.

While this appears to affect the vast majority of their current components, the processors were affected first. Prices for the old 12th generation processors, Alder Lake, have already increased. Raptor Lake, launched in the second half of 2022, is expected to be the next impact.

The 10% increase affected everything from the i9-12900K to the i3-12100. This means that the flagship processor of the latest generation has risen in price from $ 589 to $ 648, increasing the price by $ 59.

As mentioned above, price increases are expected for other components, but we have not yet seen any of the young Intel Arc GPUs really rise in price. You’ll also find that stores like Newegg and Best Buy may not be raising their prices yet because the stock was bought at a lower price.

This strangely makes the 12th generation chips more expensive than the newer and more powerful 13th generation processors. However, although it was announced that this price increase would happen, it was played out quietly.

Along with the rise in processor prices, the prices of the new B760 motherboards will also rise. This will further raise prices for the already expensive next-generation PCs.

This Intel plan also doesn’t stop there, as another 20% increase is expected for other components in the future. Whether this is planned for Arc GPUs or other types of processors that Intel provides (junior Celeron processors or high-performance Xeon chips) remains to be seen.

Intel has also just announced its new chips for 13th generation laptops.