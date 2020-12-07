Intel Processors Have Re-Size BAR (SAM) Support Since 4th Generation

Re-Size BAR technology, called Smart Access Memory, is actually supported by Intel since the 4th generation processors with Haswell architecture.

The technology that AMD calls Smart Access Memory is based on the Resizable Base-Address Register (Resizable-BAR) feature developed by PCI-SIG. It is stated that this feature will not work on Ryzen 3000 processors based on Zen 2 architecture. Naturally, older AMD processors based on Zen + and Zen micro-architecture also do not have this support. On the Intel side, things can be much different.

Re-Size BAR support is already coming to all Intel-based motherboards. On the other hand, NVIDIA is also working on this issue, and it is only a matter of time before announcing its support.

Apparently, the PCI Express root unit in Ryzen 5000 “Vermeer” processors has the PCIe physical layer “_pdep_u32 / 64”, which is required for the technology to work. Intel processors have been supporting since the company’s 4th generation “Haswell” architecture, which was introduced with the 20 lane PCIe Gen 3.0 root unit.

To sum up, all this means that every Intel CPU dating back to 2014 can technically offer Re-Size BAR support. However, motherboard manufacturers’ BIOS software update is very important. This technology is slowly becoming the standard and we will see what happens in the coming months.

The red team stated that in the first place, support will be offered only for AMD 500 series chipsets. As time passed, we saw that different manufacturers started to offer support for B450 and X470 motherboards. As a matter of fact, we expect all motherboards to receive this support within a few months at the latest.



