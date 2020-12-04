Intel, Nvidia and AMD release new drivers for Windows 10

Technology companies Nvidia, Intel and AMD announced on Friday (4) that they will release next week several important driver updates for those using the Windows system. The upgrades are intended to fix a number of bugs, some critical, in important areas like Bluetooth, WiFi, and others directly linked to the performance of games and applications.

Although Windows 10 uses Windows Update to keep both the operating system and drivers up to date, it is recommended that users, whenever possible, use the proprietary desktop program from the driver vendor, which downloads and installs the updates correctly.

Updating Intel Drivers

The Intel update is intended to address two issues related to Bluetooth and WiFi connections. The new Bluetooth driver promises to fix reported issues with headphones, mice, keyboards and more. The driver will resolve a bug that is causing a yellow alert in Device Manager, when returning from sleep or hibernation.

The WiFi driver update is intended to address a critical issue that forces a blue error screen, and resolves some instances of random WiFi disconnections while playing online content, such as videos and games. Updates are available on the Intel Product Support page.

Updating Nvidia Drivers

The driver update from Nvidia aims to fix problems with WHQL, Windows Hardware Quality Labs, which confirms that the installed hardware components are safe for use with the system. The upgrade fixes a flaw that has caused the blue screen of death, and includes support for the new NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti video card.

Nvidia updates are available from your driver download locator.



