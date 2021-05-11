Intel Launches 11th Generation H-Series and Xenon W-11000 Mobile Processors

Intel: Through a digital presentation, Intel, the Californian company, presented the 11th generation of processors for mobile computers codenamed Tiger Lake-H, the H-Series and the Xenon W-11000. Among the main characteristics of the processors headed by the Intel Core i9-11980HK, which claims to be “the best processor for gaming laptops” we find:

10 nanometer technology

8 cores and 16 threads capable of 5.0 Ghz turbo mono or dual core performance

Direct access to graphics card memory

Intel Extreme Tuning Utility for Overclocking Enthusiasts

Intel Speed ​​Optimizer for easy overclocking

Monitor support up to 360Hz FHD and 120Hz 4K

2.5 times more bandwidth than the 10th generation

20 PCIe fourth generation lanes with Intel Rapid Storage Technology in Raid 0 and more than 44 lanes including 24 dedicated for the platform hub.

3200Mhz DDR4 memory support

Support for Thunderbolt 4 ports with transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps

Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig +) Support

Support for Optane H20

Integrated dual port with power optimization

Comparatives

In the comparisons vs the Intel Core i9 10980HK with the RTX 3080 graphics card, this processor has a performance of up to 121% more.

They also introduced the new 8-core 16-thread Intel vProH series processor, the Intel Core i9-11950H and the Intel Xeon W-11000 series with a more business focus.

This line of processors will be available in more than 80 laptops of different brands and Intel confirmed that for the launch alone, more than a million units have been shipped.