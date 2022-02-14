Intel Introduces Dedicated Chip For Projects That Use Blockchain

Intel confirmed last Friday (11) plans to launch a new chip that is aimed at platforms that use the blockchain — which includes machines used as cryptocurrency miners and that handle non-fungible tokens (NFTs), only to name a few examples.

The dedicated processor aimed at accelerating processes will be officially launched at the end of 2022, but the first details should be released during the International Solid State Circuit Conference (ISSCC), an event in the semiconductor area that takes place between February 20th and 24th. .

Still, some corporate clients are already confirmed, such as Block (previously called Square and led by Jack Dorsey, former CEO of Twitter) and Grid. The company’s goal is to help “engage and promote an open and secure blockchain ecosystem”, as well as being more sustainable and cost-effective.

Look into the future

Intel also disclosed that it has set up a subdivision to make new releases in the area aimed at blockchain projects – which can alleviate the search for more conventional processors in this market.

Especially since 2021, the concern about the energy consumption of equipment aimed at the sector has grown: studies indicate that only bitcoin consumes more electricity than Argentina, for example, while Ethereum seeks more ecological solutions in a future version of cryptocurrency.