Intel Introduces 5G Modem For Windows, Linux And Chrome OS Notebooks

Intel: The traditional Computex fair will be held virtually in 2021, between the 1st and 5th of June, after the cancellation of the last edition and the first announcements have already started. Intel unveiled on Sunday (30) new processors and components, highlighting an important advance in mobile connectivity.

It is the Intel 5G Solution 5000 modem, a standard M.2 integrated component that is targeted to notebooks. It was developed in partnership with the manufacturer MediaTek and Fibocom, and has been in testing since August of last year.

The modem works from technologies such as eSIM, supporting bands below 6 GHz and with radio waves (5G New Radio, or 5G NR). It is very flexible and can be used on Windows, Linux and Chrome OS systems, as well as working with 4G LTE and 3G WCDMA, if necessary.

So far, only a few operators in the United States, Japan, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa have established partnerships with Intel, but the component is expected to be part of laptops from traditional manufacturers by the end of 2021 — including Acer models, ASUS and HP.