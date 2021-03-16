Intel Introduces 11th Gen Desktop Processors

New architecture and up to 50% improvement in integrated graphics performance Intel finally unveils its 11th generation lineup of processors codenamed Rocket Lake for desktop computers as it seeks to take on the Californian company AMD.

Through an online presentation, the Montain View-based company gave all the details of what its newest processors will be.

This generation features the following architecture enhancements:

Improvements in the inter-process communication system (IPC)

New Intel X architecture for UHD graphics

More than 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes

Deep Learnin Boost with VNNI support

Memory support with speeds up to 3200 Mhz

Improved media support (10bit AV1, 12bit HEVC, E2E compression)

Display output enhancement (HDMI 2.0, HBR3)

Overclocking Capability

Support to resize the BAR